The best Championship players with fewer than five league appearances this season

But as we come to the end of the Championship season, which are the players we have not seen enough of over the course of the campaign? We’ve pulled together our best starting team (and subs), made of second tier players with fewer than five league appearances this season...

1. Adam Federici The goalkeeper is now at Stoke City and has not yet played in the league for the Potters this season. Getty Images 2019 Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Kean Bryan Signed for the Blades from Manchester City in the summer but has been limited in his appearances so far. jpress Buy a Photo

3. Jonas Olsson The ex-West Brom man is now at Wigan but hasn't had much game time. AFP/Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Ivo Pinto The Norwich defender has made just three league appearances this season. Getty Images 2018 Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more