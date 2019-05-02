The astonishing all-time English top-flight table from its 131 years existence - including 65 clubs
65 clubs have competed in England's top flight since it was formed 131 years ago - but how does each team rank?
Click and scroll through the pages to how the all-time Premier League and English First Division table shapes up:
1. Glossop North End (65th)
P34 W4 D10 L20 = 22 PTS
Getty
2. Leyton Orient (64th)
P42 W6 D9 L27 = 27 PTS
Getty
3. Swindon Town (63rd)
P42 W5 D15 L22 = 30 PTS
Getty
4. Barnsley (62nd)
P38 W10 D5 L23 = 35 PTS
Getty
View more