Defenders who remain free agents with the new season looming.

The new season starts at the end of the month and Championship clubs are getting ready for the return.

Teams across the league all released players at the end of the last campaign and whilst many have found new homes now, some remain available with less than three weeks.

Sheffield United have so far delved into the transfer market to land defender Anel Ahmedhodzic from Malmo and midfielder Tommy Doyle from Manchester City and the free agent market is an option for Paul Heckingbottom’s side as they look to add further bodies into their ranks.

The Blades are currently on a pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Here is a look at the 18 defenders who cut ties with second tier clubs this summer and haven’t signed for anyone yet, including indiviuals who departed the likes of Sunderland, QPR, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers....

1. Nicolas Nkoulou - Left Watford The centre-back only spent a year with the Hornets. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2. Naby Sarr - Left Huddersfield Town He continues his search for a new club after leaving the Terriers. Photo: Joe Portlock Photo Sales

3. Arbenit Xhemajli - Left Sunderland The Kosovo international struggled for game time with the Black Cats. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Angus MacDonald - Left Rotherham United He helped the Millers gain promotion from League One last term. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales