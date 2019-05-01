(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 15 free agent ex-England internationals Sheffield Wednesday could sign in the summer

407 caps, 58 goals, and an enormous amount of experience between them, there’s some potential bargains to be found for admirers of the Three Lions’ veterans.

Here's the ex-England internationals up for grabs when the transfer window opens...

Some call him the Geordie Zlatan Ibrahimovic, others call him a bit of a liability. Anyway, injury plagued striker Andy Carroll is out of contract with the Hammers this summer. (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

1. Andy Carroll - West Ham United

Some call him the Geordie Zlatan Ibrahimovic, others call him a bit of a liability. Anyway, injury plagued striker Andy Carroll is out of contract with the Hammers this summer. (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP/Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
He's made more Premier League appearance than any other player, and at the ripe old age of 38, Gareth Barry will be looking for a new challenge in the summer. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Gareth Barry - West Bromwich Albion

He's made more Premier League appearance than any other player, and at the ripe old age of 38, Gareth Barry will be looking for a new challenge in the summer. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Phil Jagielka is being slowly ushered out the door by Everton boss Marco Silva, but he's surely still got something to give. An ex-Blade might not be warmly welcomed at Hillsborough, mind. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

3. Phil Jagielka - Everton

Phil Jagielka is being slowly ushered out the door by Everton boss Marco Silva, but he's surely still got something to give. An ex-Blade might not be warmly welcomed at Hillsborough, mind. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
He may be in the twilight of his career, but 34-year-old Stewart Downing has featured heavily in the Championship this season, and surely still has a fair bit to give any potential suitors. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

4. Stewart Downing - Middlesbrough

He may be in the twilight of his career, but 34-year-old Stewart Downing has featured heavily in the Championship this season, and surely still has a fair bit to give any potential suitors. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4