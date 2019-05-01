The 15 free agent ex-England internationals Sheffield Wednesday could sign in the summer
407 caps, 58 goals, and an enormous amount of experience between them, there’s some potential bargains to be found for admirers of the Three Lions’ veterans.
Here's the ex-England internationals up for grabs when the transfer window opens...
1. Andy Carroll - West Ham United
Some call him the Geordie Zlatan Ibrahimovic, others call him a bit of a liability. Anyway, injury plagued striker Andy Carroll is out of contract with the Hammers this summer. (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
Phil Jagielka is being slowly ushered out the door by Everton boss Marco Silva, but he's surely still got something to give. An ex-Blade might not be warmly welcomed at Hillsborough, mind. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
He may be in the twilight of his career, but 34-year-old Stewart Downing has featured heavily in the Championship this season, and surely still has a fair bit to give any potential suitors. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)