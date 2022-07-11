A host of free agent attackers from the Championship remain available

The new Championship season starts at the end of the month and clubs have been busy this summer bolstering their ranks.

Burnley are back in the Football League after relegation from the Premier League and have made some impressive signings such as Scott Twine from MK Dons and Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City.

West Brom will fancy their chances of competing at the top end of the division having brought in Jed Wallace and John Swift on free transfers from Millwall and Reading respectively.

Hull City could also be a team to watch with the Tigers signing Jean Michael Seri from Fulham, Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce and Tobias Figuereido from Nottingham Forest.

Teams like Sheffield United, Norwich City and Watford will all also have aims of promotion.

Here is a look at the free agent attackers who haven’t found a new club yet and are available to all at the moment....

1. Marc McNulty - Left Dundee United He is available after spending the past couple of seasons with Dundee United on loan. Photo: Getty Images

2. Will Grigg - Left Sunderland The Northern Ireland international helped Rotherham United gain promotion last term. Photo: Getty Images

3. Andy Carroll - Left West Brom He will be weighing up his next move in the game. Photo: Stu Forster

4. Fraizer Campbell - Left Huddersfield Town The 34-year-old has left Huddersfield Town after two years. Photo: Alex Livesey