Taylor’s thanks for time of his life

Jon Taylor

The club's record transfer buy is departing the Millers after he rejected a new contract.

He was offered fresh terms by boss Paul Warne, who is also certain to lose Ryan Williams.

The Australian, currently with his national squad in South Korea, has also rejected a new deal.

Taylor was signed by Alan Stubbs in 2016 from Peterborough and went on to make 119 appearances, scoring 13 goals.

He was involved in two relegations from the Championship, but played an important role in the memorable promotion from League One in 2017-18.

The Liverpudlian is thought to be keen on staying in the second tier and told the club of his intention to leave at the end of the season.

He said on a post on Instagram: “Thanks very much for the last three years, I have loved every minute of it and made friends for life.

“I've had memories that I will never ever forget and there is a lot of people to thank for that.

“I did tell the manager and staff before the last game of the season that I would rather shake hands and say thanks now than do it over the phone in a month's time, or to keep conversations going to think I was leading anyone on because that wouldn't have been fair.

“I know it's only just been announced now so once again thank you very much for letting me be a Miller and I will still love the club because it's been the best three years of my life being part of this great club on and off the pitch.”

Williams was signed by Warne two years ago, plucked from the wilderness after an injury-ravaged spell at Barnsley.

He too wants to stay at the highest level after an impressive two seasons at the club.

Assistant manager Richie Barker said: “Tayls and Willo have decided that their futures lie elsewhere. We're no longer negotiating with them. There are no more contract talks planned."

“We have spoken with Ryan and Jon but it is at a stage now where there is nothing further planned in terms of discussions.

“We have made some good offers to both, which still stand, but at the moment it appears that they are exploring options elsewhere, which is their prerogative and we understand that.”