Sweden v Ukraine: Euro 2020 betting preview, odds and best bets

Sweden forward Alexander Isak. Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden finished ahead of Spain in Group E and are still unbeaten in this tournament. Ukraine placed third in Group C but managed to escape the first round after finishing as one of the best third placed sides.

Sweden are 6/4 favourites with Ukraine 40/17 to win over the course of the 90 minutes. The Swedes are 10/13 to qualify via any method of victory with Ukraine 13/10.

Alexander Isak gained rave reviews with three excellent individual performances over the tournament but is still yet to find the back of the net. The Real Sociedad striker is 2/1 to finally break his duck. Emil Forsberg has three goals already and is a safer bet at 3/1 to score anytime.

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko will continue to look to Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk who both have two goals each. Yarmolenko is 7/1 to score first with Yaremchuk longer odds at 8/1.

Best bets: Sweden are 6/1 to win this game one goal to nil and considering they beat Slovakia 1-0 and Poland 3-2 in their group stage matches then it could be another relatively tight encounter.

Isak to score first is 5/1 and it feels like this knockout game is the perfect opportunity for one of the stars of the tournament to show why he is being linked with so many top European clubs.