Surprise international call-up for Barnsley midfielder

The 21-year-old Bury-born player qualifies for Hungary through his grandparents and could make his international debut when the team take on Serbia in Budapest on March 24.

Marco Rossi’s side then face Northern Ireland in Belfast five days later.

Styles said: “To receive international recognition is one of the biggest honours in football and a proud moment for me and my family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley’'s Callum Styles, who has been called up by Hungary for their friendlies later this month.

“I’m really excited to test myself against some of the best players in the world and looking forward to linking up with my teammates and showing what I can do.”

Styles has been with Barnsley since joining from Bury in 2018.

Barnsley are on action on Tuesday night as they welcome Bristol City to Oakwell, hoping to build on a weekend draw with high-flying Fuham.