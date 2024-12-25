Supercomputer predicts final Championship table including Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United & Middlesbrough finishes

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 17:30 GMT

The Championship season reaches its halfway point for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will both play their 23rd and final opponents of the 2024/25 Championship season on Boxing Day. Burnley are the visitors to Bramall Lane while Middlesbrough host Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium, with full-time marking the halfway point of this rollercoaster campaign.

Things are going very well on both sides of Sheffield, with United able to spend Christmas Day on top of the Championship following an 11-game unbeaten run. Wednesday, meanwhile, have tasted defeat just once in their last seven and after climbing into the top 10, can start to look up at those above them.

After playing all 23 Championship rivals, both clubs will have a good idea of where they want to be come May and the Supercomputer has a clear picture to work from as well. Take a look below to see where the Blades and the Owls are predicted to finish this season.

Predicted position: 24th - Predicted points: 40

1. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted position: 24th - Predicted points: 40 | KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images Photo: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted position: 23rd - Predicted points: 44

2. Luton Town

Predicted position: 23rd - Predicted points: 44 | Getty Images Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted position: 22nd - Predicted points: 47

3. Derby County

Predicted position: 22nd - Predicted points: 47 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted position: 21st - Predicted points: 48

4. Cardiff City

Predicted position: 21st - Predicted points: 48 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedChampionship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice