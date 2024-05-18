Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final promotion spot into the Championship next season has been decided following the League One play-offs.

Oxford United have secured the final promotion spot up to the Championship next season after their 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-offs final. After finishing fifth in the table with 77 points, the U’s qualified for the play-offs, where they faced first opponents Peterborough United.

Oxford knocked out the Posh after a narrow 2-1 aggregate win across the two semi-final legs. Goals from Elliott Moore in the first leg at the Kassam Stadium, followed Cameron Brannagan’s penalty at London Road punched their ticket to the final against Bolton.

The Wanderers had overcome Barnsley in a thrilling semi-final clash that ended 5-4 on aggregate after two nail-biting legs. However, they couldn’t produce enough to counter Oxford United at Wembley on Saturday.

A Josh Murphy brace saw his side over the line and they will return to the Championship next season after 25 years out of England’s second tier. Oxford join will join League One champions Portsmouth and runners-up Derby County in taking the step up.

Sheffield United will return to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League along with Burnley. Luton Town and Nottingham Forest will battle it out on the final day of the season in attempt to avoid the third and final spot in the drop zone.

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome their biggest rivals back to the second tier, with plenty of action promised to unfold in the Steel City derbies next season. Sunderland finished 16th in the Championship table this season but just six points above the bottom three and will be look ahead to the summer transfer window and how they can improve their squad.