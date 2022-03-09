Sheffield Wednesday kicked off the League One season at Charlton Athletic way back in August and welcomed over 24,000 for the first Hillsborough date against SOuth Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Undefined: readMore

But how do the Owls’ attendances stack up against those of their rivals, such as fellow former Premier League clubs Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic? Who has the smallest attendances?

In reverse order and according to renowned football statistics compiler Transfermarkt, here is every League One club’s average attendance so far this season – some of the numbers may just surprise you…

1. 24: Accrington Stanley 2,999 Wednesdayites actually outnumbered home fans during their 3-2 win at the Wham Stadium back in November. Their modest following is a reflection of just how far Stanley continue to punch above their weight in League One. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Burton Albion 3,117 Another club to have achieved great things in recent years - they were in the Southern Premier League at the turn of the century - Burton's attendance. Their all-time high was 5,228 in the Championship in the 2016/17 season. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Fleetwood Town 3,139 Sat on the fringes of the relegation zone, Fleetwood are another side to have enjoyed a steep rise through the divisions in recent years. Their average attendance of around 3,250 is par the course on recent campaigns. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4. 21st: Cheltenham Town 4,152 Promoted to the third tier last season, it's hardly surprising Cheltenham's average attendance has shot up by over 1,000 punters since their last full season at it. They've been treated to a successful season, too, with Mike Duff's men sat in midtable. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales