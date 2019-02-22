Stoke City reveal special kit in memory of Sheffield World Cup legend Gordon Banks

Stoke City’s goalkeeper will wear a specially commissioned kit for Saturday’s match in memory of Sheffield World Cup legend Gordon Banks.

The England World Cup winning goalkeper, of Tinsley, died earlier this month at the age of 81.

He is widely-regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

Alongside their official kit supplier, Stoke City has recreated the strip worn by Gordon in the historic 1972 League Cup final, for the club’s game against Aston Villa.

READ MORE: Funeral details announced for Sheffield football legend Gordon Banks

The EFL gave the club special permission for the kit not to feature a badge or sponsor, reflecting the one which was used almost 47 years ago when the Potters secured their only major trophy at Wembley.

Gordon Banks in action for England in 1965. Picture: PA/PA Wire.

The all-green jersey will be complimented by plain white shorts and white socks.

READ MORE: “Amazing and emotional:” How Sheffield reacted to Mi Amigo 75th anniversary flypast

Gianluca Pavanello, chief executive of kit supplier Macron, said: “We at Macron were saddened to hear the sad news of the passing of a footballing great.

“It was an honour when the club came to us with the challenge to produce something to celebrate his life in such a short timescale.

“Our design, custom and production team worked day and night to produce a garment which is Macron’s way of paying homage to Mr Banks and his family.

READ MORE: Police issue CCTV of assault suspect six months after Doncaster nightclub attack

“We know it shall be a very large shirt to fill but we hope that this gives the fans a chance to say their goodbyes to a club, national and international great.”

Mr Banks' funeral will be held at Stoke Minster on Monday, March 4 from 1.30pm.