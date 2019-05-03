Stoke City Nathan Jones manager lauds Sheffield United's Chris Wilder and claims Blades 'deserve to be promoted'

Sheffield United face Stoke City in their final match of the 2018/19 campaign on Sunday, and Potters boss Nathan Jones has had some words of high praise for the Blades heading into the game.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's match, via Stoke City's official website, Jones was asked to give his opinion on Wilder's side and their impressive campaign.

He said: "Chris Wilder has done a wonderful job, He has a great work ethic which reflects in his players and he is deservedly reaping the success he deserves. They deserve to be promoted this season, the table doesn't lie."

The Potters boss added: "They are a really good story of what you can achieve."

Despite being tipped to bounce straight back up to the Premier League following their relegation in the previous campaign, Stoke are set to finish the season in 16th place.

Jones, who has been under fire from Potters fans following his side's dismal campaign, went on to address his team's struggles, and claimed: "Changing the day to day mentality here has been huge for us. We haven't been able to do that with everyone, but we have done that with a large number.

"There was a lot of negativity here when I first came in, but we have lifted that and changed mentality in the dressing room."

If Sheffield United beat Stoke on Sunday, and Norwich slip up and lose to Aston Villa, the Blades will be crowned as champions.

Regardless of the outcome, United's staff and players will embark on an open-top bus parade on Tuesday evening, setting off from Bramall Lane at 17:15, and making their way to the town hall by 20:00.