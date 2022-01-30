Stocksbridge Park Steels robbed while Hallam ride high - non-league round-up

Former Doncaster Rovers youngster Reece Fielding looked to have rescued a draw for the South Yorkshire side but his goal was disallowed for an offside call.

It meant Richards’ side fell to a 2-1 defeat on the road on a weekend all the region’s non-league sides had to battle biblical weather conditions. Ross Goodwin had levelled-up Adam Boyes opener before Junior Mondal scored the winner.

Handsworth made the trip to Maltby Main for a Northern Counties East clash they hoped would help propel them further towards the top two but left with just a point in a frustrating 0-0 draw in which heavy wind was the winner.

Non-league across the South Yorkshire region battled windy conditions this weekend.

The draw did allow the Ambers to jump in over Staveley Miners Welfare into sixth place in the Premier Division though it is there away from they need to address having claimed only three wins in their 13 days on the road so far this season.

A division below, Hallam had to halt their red-hot goalscoring form but were able to keep a firm grip at the top of the table with a battling 1-0 win at Swallownest.

The Countrymen continued to contribute to smashing attendance records, with away supporters contributing to an all-time high attendance at the relegation-threatened hosts.