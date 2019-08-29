Stocksbridge Park Steels out to extend unbeaten start as Sheffield FC look to get back on track
Stocksbridge Park Steels are looking to extend their unbeaten start to the league campaign when they host Lincoln United this weekend.
Luke Mangham took his tally to five goals in three games with a late penalty in the 2-2 draw at Glossop North End on Bank Holiday Monday in what was a very youthful Steels side.
The hosts scored twice from the penalty spot in the second half to turn the game on its head after Reece Fielding had given Steels an early lead.
Manager Chris Hilton should have skipper Liam McFadyen and Josh Nodder back but experienced striker Danny Frost is likely to be out for another couple of weeks.
Lincoln arrive having ended their three match losing streak in league and cup with a 1-0 home victory over Spalding on Monday.
Sheffield FC travel to face the South East Division early pacesetters Stamford, who lead the table on goal-difference and are one of three teams with maximum points from three games.
Club were narrowly beaten 3-2 at home by Leek Town on Monday despite a gallant second half fightback coming from 2-0 down at the interval to level the scores only for Leek grab a late winner.
“I was disappointed with the result against Leek, we conceded three poor goals,” said Sheffield boss Gavin Smith.
“We’re looking forward to Saturday and hopefully getting a positive result against what will be a organised and strong Stamford team.
“Unfortunately we’ll have five players missing with Daz Winters, Alex Monham, Ted Cribley, Michael Williams and Ben Turner all injured, which is annoying but that’s football you just have to get on with it.”
Meanwhile in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round, Sheffield have been drawn away at Rushall Olympic from the BetVictor Southern Premier South .
Hallam and Handsworth are both in FA Vase First Round Qualifying action.
Hallam face a very difficult tie at undefeated NCEL Premier side Liversedge.
“Its going to be very tough they have signed a lot of good players over the summer and look like they are going to give the league a good go,” said Hallam boss Steve Whitehead.
Handsworth play on Sunday when they will start favourites with a home tie against Shelley of the NWCL Division One North.
The Ambers have lost just one of the last four and will look to Leon Howarth to fire them into the next round with the in-form striker having already bagged five goals.