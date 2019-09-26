Stocksbridge Park Steels out to maintain unbeaten away record

Stocksbridge Park Steels skipper Liam McFadyen

Steels have been beaten just once in eight league outings and are up to fifth following a late equaliser in 1-1 draw against second placed Leek Town on Tuesday evening.

“Its been a fantastic start despite having a fair share of injuries, but the lads that have come in have done fantastic,” Hilton said.

“We know what Belper will be about. They’re a big strong side that like to get the ball into the box. It’s a tough game especially as we’ve got five players missing but we haven’t lost away this season so we’ll look to keep that going.”

Hilton felt the point against Leek was no more that they deserved.

“We would had been disappointed hadn’t we got at least a point,” he said.

“For the majority of the game I thought we was the better team.”

Rob Ludlam Scott Ruthven, Kane Swinburn Clark Greaves and skipper Liam McFadyen will all miss the trip to Belper.

Sheffield FC are in FA Trophy action where they face a trip to BetVictor North West Division side Clitheroe in a preliminary round tie.

Club will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 5-1 defeat at Lincoln United at the beginning of the week that ended a run of four league wins and a draw in the previous five.

“No excuses, we were poor from the first minute,” admitted Sheffield boss Gavin Smith.

“We gave them four of the five goals – the manner of the defeat is not acceptable.

“We’ve been on a good run so its important we bounce back and put things right against Clitheroe.

“It’s a rest from the league but it’s a cup game and there is decent prize money up for grabs so we want to do well.”

Midfielder Ashley Grayson is set to return after missing the last three games with injury

In the Toolstation NCE League, Hallam are beginning to find their form as they head to Brigg Town looking for a third win in eight days with Steve Whitehead’s side looking to close in on the top six.