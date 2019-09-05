Stocksbridge Park Steels look to rise to second as Sheffield FC focus on FA Cup
Stocksbridge Park Steels could climb back up to second in the BetVictor South East Division if they beat Spalding United at Bracken Moor on Saturday.
With just a skeleton fixture list due to the FA Cup first qualifying round, Steels were handed a rearranged game after going out of the cup at the first hurdle.
It hands Chris Hilton’s side the perfect opportunity to continue their fine league start, having picked up 10 points from the opening four games..
Hilton – both delighted and surprised by the start – said: “Its been a cracking start.
“I knew there was a togetherness this season but it’s surprised me how quick we have gelled.
“For a young squad they’ve also shown they have a strong character, which is fantastic.
“If I’m honest I think we should have had maximum points. In the draw at Glossop we created enough chances to have won the game and we should also have had three penalties.”
Hilton praised forward Luke Mangham whose scored both goals in the 2-1 win against Lincoln to take his tally to seven in four games.
“We’ve had to be patient with Luke with his injuries,” he said.
“He played in the last nine games last term after a lengthy spell out.
“He’s gone from strength to strength this season, he’s mentally in the right place and his fitness is back.
“He’s starting to look like the top player we knew he was when we signed him.”
Spalding arrive with one defeat in the five games having taken their points tally to seven following a goalless draw at Ilkeston Town earlier in the week.
Sheffield FC are in FA Cup action when they travel to face Rushall Olympic in the first qualifying round.
Rushall currently sit top of the Southern Premier Central Division with 13 points from six outings, having suffered their first defeat with a 2-1 reversal at Royston Town last weekend.
However, Sheffield will travel in confident mood following back-to-back 3-1 victories over the past week – at Stamford then at home against Cleethorpes Town on Tuesday evening.
Hallam and Handsworth are without a fixture this weekend.