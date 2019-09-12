Stocksbridge backed to bounce back from first defeat as Sheffield look to continue good run
Stocksbridge Park Steels boss Chris Hilton is backing his young side to bounce back from their first league defeat of the season this weekend.
Steels were beaten 3-1 by Spalding United in their last BetVictor South East Division outing in what Hilton described as a disappointing performance following a good start to the season.
This weekend they welcome Stamford to Bracken Moor, a side that have lost just once in seven outings.
And Hilton is confident the character of the side will show through in the latest tough test.
“We’re a very young, new team that’s still learning” said Hilton.
“They’ve shown strong character so hopefully we can bounce straight back against Stamford on Saturday.”
Hilton revealed he is in talks to bring in a couple of players with a right-sided midfielder and forward on his radar.
Steels will be without defender Kurtis Turner and winger Josh Nodder while skipper Liam McFadyen is doubtful.
Sheffield FC travel to Loughborough Dynamo having climbed to fourth in the table after sweeping aside managerless Frickley Athletic 6-0 on Tuesday evening.
On-form Mitchell Dunne was among the goals, hitting another hat-trick to take his tally to seven for the season as Club made it three league wins on the spin..
“We played very well and everybody did what we expected from them but I feel we can still take it to another level,” said happy manager Gavin Smith.
Loughborough have been beaten just once in the last five outings and picked up a good point from a 1-1 draw at Glossop North End in midweek.
In the Toolstation NCEL, Hallam make the short trip to Parkgate in search of a first away win of the season
The Countrymen have picked one point from the three previous away trips but will quietly fancy their chances of taking maximum against an inconsistent Parkgate.
Handsworth will start favourites to progress to the FA Vase Third Qualifying Round when they host NCEL Division strugglers Glasshoughton Welfare.
The Ambers go into the tie having lost just one of the last six outings.