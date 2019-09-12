The Star wants your grassroots junior football team photos
The Star is once again producing our All Stars junior picture supplement – and we want you to get involved.
It is our celebration of junior football in Sheffield and South Yorkshire and last year's edition saw hundreds of youngsters featured in the special supplement.
We published 16 pages of team photos from various age groups of boys and girls’ teams.
To send your pictures, email them along with team names to grassroots@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk