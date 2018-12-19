Star’s sports team head to Crystal Peaks

The Star’s sports team will be hitting the road tomorrow to take their place in our pop-up newsroom.

In the final week of our successful stint in a special unit in the Mall, some of our football writers will be available to answer your questions on Wednesday and United – and there’s plenty going on.

Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson

Owls reporter Dom Howson will be there, the day after what is expected to be an interesting fans forum involving club owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Dom can give you his take on what’s been happening at Hillsborough this season and give readers the opportunity to tell him what they believe he should be reporting on.

In the red corner, one of our Sheffield United writers Danny Hall can give you his view on what’s been an impressive season so far for the Blades, coming up to an important time, with the transfer window expected to be hugely significant.

Danny recently wrote a book ‘He’s one of our own’ on Blades boss Chris Wilder and copies will be on sale and available to be signed by the author.

It’s not all about football, though. If you have any sporting stories that you feel should be covered then come and let us know.

That goes for news,too. We’ll have reporters and editors there to speak to readers about the issues that matter to you.

“Our weekly pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks have been a terrific success and we are truly thankful to them for allowing us the opportunity to set up in the mall over the past few months,” said The Star’s editor Nancy Fielder.

“We have been delighted to see so many people come in and tell us what’s important to them.

“Now it’s sports turn, and we know how passionate Sheffielders are about their football so here’s your chance to grill our writers and also let them know what it is you want to read about in an aspect of our publishing that we believe is as important to us as it is to you.”

The Star’s pop-up newsroom is open from 10am in the mall until 4pm.

Danny and Dom will be there from around 12.30.