Spot-on Park Steels seal semi final slot in shoot-out

Have your say

Stocksbridge Park Steels Reserves booked their place in the League Cup Semi-Finals midweek, with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Premier Division leaders AFC Penistone Church Reserves.

The score was 2-2 after extra-time.

Stocksbridge will play Sheffield Medics at the Memorial Ground on March 20 in the Semi-Finals.

The other semi-final will be contested between Swinton Athletic and Grimethorpe Sports at the same venue on March 15th.

Premier Division: AFC Penistone Church Reserves were unable to put their League Cup Quarter-Final loss fully behind them, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Denaby United.

Penistone still lead the way in the Premier Division.

Frecheville extended their unbeaten league run to 11 matches with a 4-0 win over Houghton Main at Davy Sports Club.

Frecheville climb to second place with the victory, just a point behind Penistone, but have played two games more.

Division One: Another week and another win for league leaders Dodworth MW, who beat Hepworth United 2-1 at home.

It has been an incredible campaign thus far for Dodworth; 15 wins from 15 games played and a plus 42 goal difference.

Kiveton Park ended a three game losing streak, with an impressive 3-1 win over third placed Ecclesfield Red Rose 1915.

Kiveton sit just below mid-table, but have played only 10 games, winning half of them.

League Cup Semi-Finalists Sheffield Medics were 2-1 winners over Hemsworth MW Reserves at the Yorkshire NU Build Stadium.

Connor Campbell scored the only goal at the Phoenix Sports Club, where Silkstone United claimed a 1-0 away win over Brinsworth Whitehill.

Division Two: It was goals galore in Division Two, with 54 goals in the seven games that took place on Saturday.

League leaders Burngreave FC were held to a 3-3 draw at home against New Bohemians.

The draw brings to an end Burngreave’s nine game winning streak.

Second placed Bonyton Sports slipped to a 4-2 defeat at home to Manor Hotel.

Jordan Thomas, James Green, Shaun Brown and Ryan Hicks were all on target for Manor Hotel.

Four goals from Aaron Williamson inspired Caribbean Sports Reserves to an enthralling 9-4 away win over Sheffield Bankers Reserves.

Mehtaab Khan, Mitchell Osborne (2), Josh Sugden and Callum Douglas were also on the score-sheet for Caribbean, who ast week scored 11.

There was another thriller at Swinton MW, where Swinton Athletic Reserves beat Worsbrough Bridge Athletic Development 8-3. Swinton move into third position with the three points.

Maltby Main Reserves put behind them a run of two games without a goal, with a 5-2 win over Thurcroft Miners Institute at Muglet Lane.

North Gawber Colliery Reserves were held to a 3-3 draw by Working Winders at Woolley MW.

There was another 3-3 draw at Gosforth Playing Fields between AFC Dronfield Reserves and Wombwell Main Development.