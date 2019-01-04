South Yorkshire Police call for weekday only derbies between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday

South Yorkshire Police has written to the EFL to ask for derby fixtures between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday to take place on week nights in the future.

The force revealed it no longer wants derby matches to be played on weekends after it was announced that the upcoming game between the two sides in March has been rearranged from Saturday 2 to the evening of Monday 4.

Policing costs for the Steel City derby are among the highest in the country for football fixtures.

Although the derby game in March appears to have been moved as part of Sky Sports’ Championship coverage, South Yorkshire Police has written to the EFL to ask for future matches between Sheffield’s two teams to also take place on week nights.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Constable Roberts said: “"Policing football matches presents its own unique challenge and now we have teams in the same league as one another, a Sheffield derby twice a season is something we must plan for.

"We know that for the thousands of fans living in Sheffield and beyond who support United or Wednesday, the prospect of a derby is exciting and for this overwhelming majority, our policing operation is there to support your enjoyment of the match and to ensure you can do so safely, without risk of harm or injury.

"We must balance this type of operation and the resource it requires against our resilience to provide a service to the wider public of South Yorkshire, to ensure that everyone continues to receive the support and response they quite rightly expect from their local police."

He added that he had told the EFL that "this support is achievable and sustainable if derby fixtures take place on weeknights" and that consultation will continue throughout the season.

South Yorkshire police are keen to hear from supporters so they can work with fans to ensure everyone can enjoy derby day.

Earlier in the season United and Wednesday played out a 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane, the second stalemate in a row between the two sides after another goalless match in January 2018.