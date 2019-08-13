Kyle Vassell was on target for Rotherham United against Shrewsbury Town

Two of their most famous wins in the club's history came against the Shrews – a 1996 Football League Trophy final success and then a memorable play-off final victory 15 months ago.

There was nowhere near as much at stake during a Carabao Cup first round encounter, generally considered to be one of the most underwhelming matchdays of the season, but the Millers coasted to a 4-0 victory that will go some way to restoring the confidence in the ranks following Saturday's poor loss to Lincoln.

They were reliant on an extra-time goal from Richard Wood to seal glory at the national stadium last May, but they got the job done in extra quick time at the New Meadow before Wood got on the scoresheet at the end to set up a second round tie, potentially with Sheffield Wednesday.

They found themselves 2-0 up after only three minutes and a third on the stroke of half-time killed the tie, with Wood's late strike sending them into the second round of the competition.

Matt Crooks, Kyle Vassell and Freddie Ladapo scored the first-half goals, though the early injury to Carlton Morris tempered the evening a little.

Any of the 164 away fans making the mad dash from work over to Shropshire will have been cursing if they turned up late as their side enjoyed a dream start.

Crooks fired them ahead with just 62 seconds on the clock as the midfielder fired home after good work by Vassell.

Barely 60 seconds later it was Vassell who was celebrating as he finally broke his Millers duck.

The former Blackpool man, who was one of the stars of pre-season, slotted underneath goalkeeper Joe Lewis to finally bag at the 28th attempt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morris, who spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Shrewsbury, saw his hopes of an enjoyable return end in just the sixth minute as he limped off, but his team-mates continued to dominate.

And they effectively wrapped the game up on the stroke of half-time as Ladapo scored his second goal of the season, steering home from close range after Michael Smith's header back across goal.

The second half was as easy as Paul Warne's men could have hoped for, and it could have been easier but Smith, Ladapo and Vassell were all denied.

Wood, the Wembley hero last year, was not though as he smashed in from close range.

Shrewsbury: Murphy, Ebanks-Landell, Beckles, Barnett, Waterfall (Pierre 6), Walker, McCormick, Rowland, Golbourne (Whalley 46), Okenabirhie, Morison (Giles 78)

Unused subs: O'Leary, Vincelot, Love, Taylor

Rotherham: Price, Olosunde, Ihiekwe, Wood, Robertson, Wiles (Lindsay 76), Barlaser, Crooks, Ladapo (MacDonald 65), Morris (Smith 6), Vassell