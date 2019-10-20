Shock defeat for Sheffield FC to division's bottom side

Marc Newsham heads Sheffield FC into early lead against Market Drayton Town. Picture: Joseph Smart

A fixture that has typically produced plenty of goals in the past did not disappoint on this occasion.

But there will be plenty of disappointment in the Sheffield camp after a surprise result that denied them the chance to climb into second place in the division.

It has started perfectly with Marc Newsham giving Club the lead after out-jumping the visitors’ defence to head home from a corner just eight minutes in.

The first suggestion it was not going to be Sheffield's day came just two minutes later when Chris Yao-Aziamale poked home from close range to draw Market Drayton level.

Club were back ahead moments later however when Doncaster Rovers loanee Rian McLean powered in a downward header from a corner.

But Market Drayton refused to die down and Yao-Aziamale curled home a wonderful effort from the edge of the box to complete a spell of four goals in a crazy opening 14 minutes.

The game settled down a little but it took a fine save from the visitors’ keeper to prevent Michael Williams giving Club the lead for the third time.

However, just four minutes before the interval it was Market Drayton that edged in front as Yao-Azimale complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot following Stuart Ludlam’s clumsy trip.

After the break Jonathan Hedge pulled off a fine save to deny the visitors a fourth.

But midway through the second half Town did have a fourth goal with a second penalty, this time converted by Joe Thomas after a foul by Rob Darkin.

Sheffield pulled it back to 4-3 with 16 minutes to go as substitute James Gregory slotted in a simple chance from six yards after a cross had fell kindly into his path.

Two minutes later and Club shot themselves in the foot when Williams was red carded for a late challenge.

The ten-men almost came up with an equaliser in stoppage time when Newsham’s close range header looked destined for the net until the keeper miraculously tipped the ball over the bar.

Stocksbridge Park Steels picked up their fourth away win in six games with a 1-0 victory at Spalding United to avenge the hosts 3-1 win at Bracken Moor in early September.

In a game of few chances Scott Ruthvan should have given Steels the lead at the break when left unmarked in the box only to put his header the wrong side of the post.

Luke Mangham looked to had been tripped in the area only for match official to wave away the appeals for a penalty

However, Spalding could do nothing to prevent Mangham giving Stocksbridge the lead on 68 minutes with a splendid goal for what proved to be the winner.

The striker got onto the end of a cross into the area, turned three defenders and steered a shot wide of the keeper for his 11th of the season.

It was a lead Steels never looked like surrendering with Liam McFadyen marshalling a well-organised defence while goalkeeper Ed Hall was never seriously tested.

In the Toolstation NCEL Division One, Hallam saw their eight match unbeaten run come to an end with a 1-0 defeat against Swallownest in a scrappy affair at Sandygate Road.

Sam Fewkes went closest for Hallam early the first half with an angled drive that visiting keeper Joel Statham got down well to make the save.

At the other end Swallownest won a free-kick in a dangerous position only for Matt Morton to hit the ball to hit the ball straight into James Leverton’s midriff

The goal the proved to be the winner arrived on 58 minutes. Morton’s long throw into the box was not dealt with and when the ball dropped at the feet of Nathan Morritt six yards out he wasn’t going to miss.

Swallownest had Tom Cropper sent off for a second yellow card on 79 minutes and from the resulting free-kick Hallam had the ball in the net as Sam Smith headed down for Jordan Turner to tuck home, only for the goal to be ruled out for what looked a close offside call