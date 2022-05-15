Sheffield's Millie Bright leads Chelsea to Women's FA Cup win over Man City

And it was Millie Bright who came out on the winning side as the Blues secured a league and cup double after 3-2 extra time over a City side that featured Ellie Roebuck in the City goal.

Sam Kerr’s extra-time winner handed Chelsea their second trophy in a week, after they wrapped up the Women’s Super League title last Sunday.

Bright played a big part in the first goal after her cross eluded Roebuck and Kerr nodded in at the far post for the first goal of the game.

Chelsea's Millie Bright celebrates with her winner's medal after the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Mike Egerton/PA Wire

City equalised just before half-time through Lauren Hemp, however Chelsea regained the lead through Erin Cuthbert’s effort from distance, only for Hayley Raso to equalise in the 89th minute and set up another 30 minutes.

Kerr struck again to settle the contest, which was watched by the highest attendance for a Women’s FA Cup final – 49,094.

“I’m so f****** happy. I really am,” Hayes said after Chelsea secured their fourth Women’s FA Cup.

“That was so amazing for the women’s game today, two teams who respect the crap out of each other, going toe-to-toe.

“It was so gutsy, I loved the game plan, I thought it was really aggressive, you had to grind, you had to work.

“I thought we stopped Manchester City’s momentum in the way that we pressed, but it meant we had to suffer and there was a lot of cramping and groin strains, everything else.”

Hayes added: “I will look back in 10 years time and think ‘that team was immense’ it’s the best team I’ve ever coached.

“I totally understand that we always want to talk about perfection in football, but to be on the winning side more often that not…let me tell you, it’s human endeavour.

“This group, they’re not going to be on the losing team. They’ll find a way.”

Cuthbert said: “I struggle to find words to sum that up. What a performance from the girls – 120 minutes, we saw the game go to it yesterday. We knew it was going to be a tough slog for us but especially when you lose a goal five minutes from time.

“It really does take the wind out of your sails a little bit. You’re so close to the trophy and then it’s swept away from you. We had to regroup at the start of extra-time, we had to dig deep. I think we found a level that we’ve not found in ourselves.