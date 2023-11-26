News you can trust since 1887
You're not really a Sheffield Wednesday fan if you haven't done some of these 11 things

Sheffield Wednesday fans will know some of these rituals

By Toby Bryant
Published 26th Nov 2023, 21:14 GMT

Rituals are part and parcel of supporting your beloved football club. No matter where you are in the country, if you've been to a match at home to cheer on you're team, you've likely encountered many of these 11 things.

Take our playful headline with a pinch of salt, we are not suggesting you are not a fan of the club if you haven't done any of these things. But it's highly likely the majority, if not all, of fans reading this will have done some of these 11 things.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane with a cheeky bit of Sunday Sheffield Wednesday nostalgia.

There’s no feeling quite like belting ‘Hi Ho’ with thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough.

1. Belt ‘Hi Ho'

There's no feeling quite like belting 'Hi Ho' with thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough.

Hoong Too has become the port of call for Sheffield Wednesday fans to grab some pre-match grub.

2. Visit Hoong Too

Hoong Too has become the port of call for Sheffield Wednesday fans to grab some pre-match grub.

Getting a pork sandwich in the famous Béres breadcake is a culinary delight. Mmm.

3. Visit Béres

Getting a pork sandwich in the famous Béres breadcake is a culinary delight. Mmm.

It’s 0.7 miles from the New Barrack to Hillsborough but rushing from from slurping the last centimetre of a pint, along the road and into the stadium at super speed is a classic match day experience.

4. The New Barrack sprint

It's 0.7 miles from the New Barrack to Hillsborough but rushing from from slurping the last centimetre of a pint, along the road and into the stadium at super speed is a classic match day experience.

