It’s Championship v Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Owls face another long trip south after beating Portsmouth, with Danny Röhl and his side hoping to upset the odds against a Bees team that are the favourites to reach the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

The Wednesday boss will have to make at least a couple of changes to the side that were victorious at Fratton Park, with Akin Famewo injured and Pol Valentin suspended, however they aren’t likely to be the only ones who are swapped out when the two teams take to the field at 8pm.

Sean Fusire, Gabriel Otegbayo and Sam Reed being missing from the U21s squad on Monday could suggest that they may be in the mix against Brentford, but injuries do mean that the Owls boss may not be able to rest everyone that he’d possibly like to.

Here’s a look at how the away team could line up later tonight:

1 . Pierce Charles - GK He's performed well in the Carabao Cup so far, and with all the football James Beadle has played recently it'd be a real surprise if the Northern Ireland international didn't get the nod. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - RWB This is a bit of a tough one, because he could possibly do with a break, but with injuries and Pol Valentin's suspension there aren't too many options available. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Gabriel Otegbayo - RCB He's featured twice in the Carabao Cup so far and put on a good showing in the win over Blackpool - with central options as they are he could well be in with a shout of starting. | UGC Photo Sales

4 . Dominic Iorfa - CB Two games in such a short space of time isn't really ideal for Iorfa on the back of his return from injury, but after Akin Famewo limped off at Fratton Park and with Michael Ihiekwe unavailable, Röhl doesn't have too much to choose from. | UGC Photo Sales