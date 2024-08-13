The Owls got off to a perfect start in the Championship over the weekend as they hit Plymouth Argyle for four at Hillsborough, but already they will be turning their attentions away from the league as this year’s edition of the Carabao Cup gets underway.

Röhl has already confirmed that he will be making changes to the side that beat Plymouth on Sunday, and it wouldn’t be any surprise to see an entire clean sweep of alterations as the Wednesday boss looks to try and make sure all of his squad get up to speed as soon as possible.

Here’s how we think the Owls could line up at MKM Stadium when they get underway at 7.45pm tomorrow:

1 . Pierce Charles - GK As the only other fit goalkeeper with first team experience, if Röhl is fancying a change then this will be it. He's highly-rated. | Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Sheffield Wednesday Photo Sales

2 . Pol Valentin - RB He'll feel a bit unlucky to have lost his place, but Yan Valery backed things up on his debut. Valentin will be hoping to put in a good showing if given the nod. | Sheffield Wednesday Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB He was a key part of the survival bid last season, and performed well during parts of preseason. With more minutes to get in the tank, it'd be no surprise to see him start. | Sheffield Wednesday Photo Sales