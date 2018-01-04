Young Sheffield Wednesday star targets first team after signing new deal

Matt Penney says his next goal is to push for first team action after signing a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

The club revealed on Thursday that the 19-year-old has signed a new deal which will keep him at Wednesday until at least summer 2019.

Now Penney, who had a loan spell at Bradford last season, making one appearance for the Bantams, is hoping that he can begin to force his way into senior reckoning with the Owls, or gain more experience away from Hillsborough for a spell.

“I’m really happy to sign my new contract and am looking forward to the future," said Penney, who has been at the club since he was eight. "My biggest aim is to play for Sheffield Wednesday in the first team and with a big push and hard graft, that’s what I hope to achieve.

“First team football is the next big step for me. If that means going out on loan, then I have no problem with that but my dream is to play for Sheffield Wednesday. I had a good experience on loan at Bradford, of course I wanted to play more games but the experience has been good for me.

“I feel I am developing well as a player, we are winning a lot of games at Under-23 level and that’s what I enjoy, that winning mentality. Now I need to push on and keep improving and move forward.”