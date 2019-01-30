Keiren Westwood proved why he’s one of the nicest guys in football this week after sending a special gift to a young Sheffield Wednesday fan.

Westwood was caught by cameras handing his shirt to an excited young fan after Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

However, as Westwood hands his shirt to the young fan, another young girl with her arm outstretched looks on disappointed.

Posting on Twitter, Westwood said: “This is what it’s all about. And the little girl that misses out won’t be missing out.

“FA cup holders away is not an easy assignment but feel so proud and privileged to play with this team and these lads. 6k fans down to London on an Sunday night thanks for your support.”

And the young Wednesday fan’s mum Joanne Johnson confirmed that Westwood had kept his promise to her daughter by sending her one of his shirts with a personalised message.

Joanne tweeted: “So as we walked out of the door to school this morning, the postman popped by and delivered this.

“I have one happy little girl at school this morning! Thank You @WestwoodKeiren @swfc you’ve made her entire week!! What a gent.”

Westwood replied to the elated Sheffield Wednesday fan by saying that he couldn’t leave her daughter empty-handed.

He tweeted: “Ah delighted with this. I felt awful when I saw the video back. Couldn’t leave her empty handed, glad she got it before school, hope she likes it.”

Around 6,000 fans travelled down to London on Sunday night to watch on as a brace from Willian and a goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi saw Wednesday knocked out of the FA Cup.