Young Sheffield Wednesday duo spotted amongst first team at Middlewood Road
A number of young players have spent time in and around the Wednesday senior setup in recent months, and Röhl has handed out several professional debuts during his time in charge. The German speaks regularly about his desire to try and look after the future of the club, and that means offering a pathway of progression to those in the academy.
This week, on top of the likes of young players such as Charlie McNeill and Gabriel Otegbayo, there were a couple of faces who aren’t so used to first team matters at Middlewood Road, and for both Joey Phuthi and Sutura Kakay they will hope that they have left a good impression with the time that they were given.
Phuthi is, of course, not a complete stranger to the senior ranks having made his pro debut last season under Röhl, however it will be seen as an important step for him having recently come back from an injury that required surgery. The 19-year-old winger scored on his first game back in the U21s, and is expected to feature next week in a bounce game for Andy Holdsworth’s side against Bolton Wanderers.
For Kakay, however, he’s a player who is still very much climbing up the ladder as he flits between the U18s and U21s, and the chance to train alongside fellow midfielders such as Barry Bannan and Shea Charles will be seen as a huge opportunity for the teenager to develop.
Wednesday are back in action this weekend as they face Burnley at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, while the U21s have another 10 days before they return to competitive football once again.
