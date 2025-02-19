Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Dom Weston, was on target for Liversedge just four minutes into his debut on Tuesday night.

The 17-year-old attacker, who scored for the Owls’ U18s just a few days ago, completed a surprise move to the Northern Premier League Division One East outfit on Tuesday - immediately going into Ryan Toulson’s matchday squad for the game against Newton Aycliffe.

There’s a very Wednesday feel about the place with the Sedge given that former Owls academy players, Luke Jackson, Paulo Aguas and Tyrell Dawes are all on their books, so Weston will definitely have seen some familiar faces on his arrival.

Unfortunately for them, however, the result didn’t go as hoped as they were beaten 3-1 away from home and ended the game with 10 men, but for Weston he was able to make an immediate impact at the Ashcourt Group Stadium.

The teenager was introduced in the 52nd minute as he came on to replace Danny Ellis, and a few minutes later he’d found the back of the net to make it 1-1 - his start couldn’t have gone much better. Sadly things went downhill from there, and by the 80th minute the visitors found themselves 3-1 down and on the brink of another defeat. As things stand they’re just one place above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, there was another debut on Tuesday as well as Jack Hall made his first start for Bridlington Town following his loan move, however he was unable to help them avoid a 1-0 defeat to Ossett United. He’ll be hoping for better over the next few weeks as they aim to try and beat the drop.

