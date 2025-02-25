Young Sheffield Wednesday attacker helps Scotland to four-team tournament victory

Young Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, helped Scotland’s U16s to a four-team tournament win this month.

The 14-year-old striker, who has amassed an impressive goal return over the last couple of years, has been called up by both Scotland and England of late, with his talent not going unnoticed as he climbs through the ranks at Middlewood Road.

Cadamarteri’s most recent call-up for the Scots came as part of a small tournament in Cyprus where they would take on the hosts, Romania and Scotland over the course of a week - giving manager, Stephen Clarke, a chance to have a good look at the youngsters.

Wednesday’s talented teen started the first game as they picked up a 3-1 win over the Cypriots, but came off after around 75 minutes with a slight knock. It was decided that Cadamarteri would then miss the second game at Geroskipou Municipality Stadium as he recovered, a game that Clarke’s men went on to win 2-0, but he was back in the mix a few days later as he entered the field for the final 25 minutes or so in a 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

The attacker is one of several young Wednesday players who have turned out for their respective national teams in recent months, and he’ll be hoping to bring his experiences back to Hillsborough as he continues his progression in blue and white.

Meanwhile, another highly rated Owl, Will Grainger, made his debut at U19 level this month as he got some minutes in a game against the Czech Republic, however he was unable to stop them from falling to a 3-2 defeat in Spain. As a 16-year-old it’ll have been an excellent experience for him, and the expectation is for him to keep developing at S6 going forward.