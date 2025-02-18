Young Sheffield Wednesday attacker completes surprise loan switch - Owls thanked

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 18th Feb 2025, 20:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Young Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Dom Weston, has completed a surprise move to Liversedge.

The Northern Premier League Division One East side confirmed Weston’s arrival on loan just a couple of days after Weston scored the second goal in a 4-0 win over Hull City for the Owls’ U18s, and he’ll now be looking to get some senior minutes under his belt over the course of his time in West Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The non-league club said on Tuesday, “We’re excited to welcome young forward Dom Weston to the club on loan from Sheffield Wednesday! Dom has developed through the Wednesday academy, and we’re confident he’ll bring something fresh and exciting to the squad during his time with us over the next month. Welcome to the club, Dom! Thank you to Sheffield Wednesday for their cooperation in getting this deal done.”

And the teenager may get the chance to make his debut this evening as his new side take on Newton Wycliffe, and it’s a team with plenty of Wednesday links given that both Luke Jackson, Paulo Aguas and Tyrell Dawes - formerly of the Owls’ academy - are all part of the setup. Jackson and Aguas started this evening.

The 17-year-old will be hoping to make a good impression out on loan before returning to Middlewood Road and showcasing what he’s learned, with Wednesday seemingly much more open to using youngsters going forward. Loaning out U18s is not common practice with the Owls, but Weston will be eager to make sure that he sets a good example of why it could be done more..

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice