Young Sheffield Wednesday attacker completes surprise loan switch - Owls thanked

Young Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Dom Weston, has completed a surprise move to Liversedge.

The Northern Premier League Division One East side confirmed Weston’s arrival on loan just a couple of days after Weston scored the second goal in a 4-0 win over Hull City for the Owls’ U18s, and he’ll now be looking to get some senior minutes under his belt over the course of his time in West Yorkshire.

The non-league club said on Tuesday, “We’re excited to welcome young forward Dom Weston to the club on loan from Sheffield Wednesday! Dom has developed through the Wednesday academy, and we’re confident he’ll bring something fresh and exciting to the squad during his time with us over the next month. Welcome to the club, Dom! Thank you to Sheffield Wednesday for their cooperation in getting this deal done.”

And the teenager may get the chance to make his debut this evening as his new side take on Newton Wycliffe, and it’s a team with plenty of Wednesday links given that both Luke Jackson, Paulo Aguas and Tyrell Dawes - formerly of the Owls’ academy - are all part of the setup. Jackson and Aguas started this evening.

The 17-year-old will be hoping to make a good impression out on loan before returning to Middlewood Road and showcasing what he’s learned, with Wednesday seemingly much more open to using youngsters going forward. Loaning out U18s is not common practice with the Owls, but Weston will be eager to make sure that he sets a good example of why it could be done more..