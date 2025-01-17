Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young midfielder, Freddy Jeffreys, is currently on trial with Sheffield Wednesday as the club weigh up offering him a deal.

The 19-year-old, who has come up through the ranks at Bradford City, has been highly-rated within the Bantams camp, and not too long ago was linked with Premier League clubs such as Fulham and Southampton.

Jeffreys made his senior debut at 18 in 2023, turning out for his boyhood club in the EFL Trophy, and in 2024 he started to impress at Elgin City whilst out on loan with the Scottish club - only to have his campaign hampered by a nasty hamstring injury that kept him out for a number of months.

He left Elgin to recover with Bradford after making just six appearances, and it was reported that he was set to be offered a short-term deal to remain at Valley Parade, but now it appears that his future may lie elsewhere after he was part of the Owls U21s squad that played Coventry City earlier this week.

Jeffreys started on the bench as Wednesday’s youngsters were beaten 3-0 by the Sky Blues, and with another two weeks until their next official fixture he will be hoping for an extended stay at Middlewood Road so that he can try and prove himself in blue and white.

The midfielder’s current contractual situation is unknown at this point in time, but is still listed as a Bradford player on some websites online - the likelihood, however, is that he’ll be a free agent come the end of this season (if he’s not already) given that the Owls are taking a look at him.