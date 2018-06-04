Young guns should be given chance, says Owls’ legend Sterland

Have your say

Wednesday legend Mel Sterland hopes the club continues to give youth a chance next season.

After arriving at Hillsborough in January, head coach Jos Luhukay blooded a number of youngsters including Jordan Thorniley, Sean Clare and Jack Stobbs.

Jordan Thorniley and Joe Wildsmith have each played key roles this season having come from the under 23s

The final game of last season, the 5-1 home win against Norwich, saw a total of six academy graduates named in the matchday squad of 18 - representing a third of the team that day.

Sterland, who himself came through the S6 ranks to make over 350 appearances for his boyhood club, is now hopeful that Luhukay continues to place his faith in Wednesday’s young guns in 2018/19.

“I always like to see local lads getting a chance,” Sterland (inset) told the Star.

“Big clubs in the Premier League don’t give them a chance.

“It’s a plus and it’s good that the manager has placed faith in them and chucked them in at the deep end.

“If they’re good enough then it doesn’t matter how young you are.”

As for the Owls’ chances of finally ending their 18-year exile from the Premier League next season, Sterland can again foresee a tough challenge for Luhukay’s troops.

He added: “There’s some good teams that have come down next year.

“Stoke will be there with their new manager, Middlesbrough under Tony Puls will be there or thereabouts and don’t count Sheffield United out either.

“It’s a very hard league to get out of.

“I’m just hoping that Wednesday can stay away from injuries and hopefully they can get into the play-offs.”