Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that things will soon become clearer with regards to potential summer exits at Hillsborough.

A number of players have fallen out of favour at S6 in recent months, with Röhl’s new signings coming in and taking precedence over some of those that were at the club when he arrived, and there is thought to be plenty of interest in them as they weigh up their own futures.

The likes of Callum Paterson, Michael Smith and Marvin Johnson are just some of the players that could still potentially move on over the summer, and while Röhl believes that there are big decisions to be made, he’s also pleased with the way that everybody has acquitted themselves when called upon - or not.

Speaking to the media the Owls boss said, “We’ve come to a point where you’ll see in the coming weeks who is playing more, who is not playing, and who is not even in the squad - those decisions will come now. It’s a big decision for us as a club, and for the players. I understand them.

"But I’ve spoken with them in the last couple of days about this situation, and I saw on Wednesday (v Hull City) that the players have something in their mind when the referee whistled - it’s about football, and I think this is the key.

"When you’re on the pitch training it’s about football, when you’re in a game and you play , it’s about football. All the things around it we have to handle, but on the pitch I want to see a good performance.”

Mallik Wilks completed a move to Rotherham United last week as he joined the Millers on loan, and he’s not expected to be the last one through the exit door at Hillsborough as the end of the transfer window draws closer.