The 41-year-old, who stepped up into the top job after the departure of Wednesday playing legend John Sheridan in November last year, has overseen an impressive turnaround in fortunes that has seen his side go from fourth-bottom escapists to early-season League One pace-setters.

And despite Wednesday’s run of four matches without a win, he knows his side will have to be at the top of their game.

“You'd always expect Sheffield Wednesday to be up at the top of the league,” Richardson said.

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has had his say on Sheffield Wednesday.

“They've got an abundance of fantastic players, a fantastic management team, and the size of the club obviously speaks for itself.

“Tuesday night under the lights at the DW, it'll be a massive occasion and I'm sure the game will be a great spectacle as well.”

The Latics’ run has seen them rise to the top of the division and Richardson is confident his side can cope with the pressure of being the hunted rather than the hunted.

“No-one's getting carried away, we've all been here too long,” he said.

“All our challenges are ahead of us, and this is a very difficult week with Sheffield Wednesday to come in midweek and a trip to Gillingham on Saturday.

“The lads have been straight back to training, and the focus is really the players who haven't been involved.”

One key man Wigan could have to do without is in-form centre-half Jack Whatmough, who had to sit out the latter stages of Saturday’s confident 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town.

“Jack felt a tightness in his hamstring in the first half,” revealed boss Richardson.

“It's hopefully more precaution than anything, and fingers crossed he'll be okay.

“Obviously he'd be a big miss, but I think anybody would be a huge miss at the moment, given how everyone is playing.