One by one over the last three transfer windows, players have paid testament to the role Moore has played in attracting them to the club – many who had offers from clubs higher up the divisional standings.

But in an on-sire interview from the Owls’ Portugal training camp, the Wednesday boss revealed it is the profile of the club itself that he uses to attract players.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has been a busy man in recent weeks.

Wednesday have made seven summer signings so far and are expected to make more as the weeks whittle down to the end of the transfer window.

“With all the signings, I’ve spoken about the club and what it all means to the city of Sheffield, the football club and the fanbase,” Moore told swfc.co.uk.

“It goes through many, many family heritages and traditions right the way through and that is all still ongoing at the football club.

“I told them all about it and that they had to come and experience it and that they deserve it in their football careers, to be able to play for such a wonderful football club, yo be play and to be successful at a wonderful football club.

“Hopefully those words are why the players are here today and in terms of what we’ve done in bringing everybody back together as one.”

The Owls take on Premier League Bournemouth on Friday evening in what will be their last day of their training camp. The squad will be looking to continue a run of form taken from the second half of last season that saw them cruise into the play-off places.

Moore said: “We have to continue that, we have to continue from where we left off last season and continue moving it all forward.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the fans, I’m really pleased that there’s a couple of new faces for the fans to see and eulogise and talk about, that’s great.