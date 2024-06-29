Yorkshire rivals steal march on Sheffield Wednesday 'target' as ex-Owl sees bid rejected
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield Wednesday's opening game of the new Championship season is now just six weeks away and the club have already been busy in the transfer market. This is Danny Rohl's first summer in charge at Hillsborough and the club seem to be backing him.
The Owls have already signed Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Ben Hamer and Svante Ingelsson and more additions are expected as the German makes his mark on his Wednesday squad. With that in mind, the Star round up the latest Owls transfer lines from elsewhere
Huddersfield steal Miller march
Huddersfield Town have reportedly opened talks to sign Plymouth Argyle man Mickel Miller this summer. Miller will become a free agent on Monday and it seems he isn't short of options with Wednesday, Stoke City, Portsmouth, Oxford United and Preston North End being linked with his signature earlier this month.
However, according to Football Insider, Miller is in discussions over a move to the John Smith's Stadium with Michael Duff looking to add to his Terriers squad as they strive to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking following last season's relegation.
It is claimed the West Yorkshire outfit look set to beat off their competition as they strive to make Miller their second summer signing after bagging Lasse Sorensen from Lincoln City. Miller made 34 appearances for the Pilgrims last season and played a key role as the club avoided relegation in their first season back in the second tier.
Hammers reject bid
West Ham United have reportedly rejected a bid from Brazilian outfit Gremio for the services of former Sheffield Wednesday man Michail Antonio. Antonio is currently away on Copa America duty with Jamaica and after bagging a goal in Las Vegas against Ecuador, it seems his performances have caught the eye.
According to Sky Sports, Gremio made a six figure bid for the 34-year-old, but the Premier League side have turned the offer down. That's despite the forward entering the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.
Antonio spent just over two years in South Yorkshire with Wednesday after joining the club on an initial emergency loan deal from Reading in February 2012. He signed permanently after helping the club to win promotion to the Championship and stayed until his switch to Nottingham Forest in 2014. He scored 18 goals in 84 outings for the Owls.