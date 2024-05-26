Yorkshire derbies confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday as 412-mile trip disappears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Championship team list for the 2024/25 season is complete - and it includes Sheffield Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

The Whites, who finished third with a mammoth 90 points but lost out on automatic promotion to Leicester City and Ipswich Town, lost 1-0 to Southampton in the Championship play-off final thanks to a first half Adam Armstrong goal.

It extends a horrific record in play-off campaigns for Leeds, who have now featured in six post-season shake-ups without success. Southampton had the better of the game and weathered a late Leeds rally to seal promotion back to the Premier League at their first attempt following relegation last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The promoted trio will be replaced in the second tier by relegated top tier sides Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town. The teams relegated from the Championship - Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City - will be replaced by Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United from League One.

Leeds’ failure means that together with Sheffield United’s demise, Sheffield Wednesday retain the same number of Yorkshire derbies on their Championship fixture card despite the exits of Rotherham and Huddersfield. Southampton’s promotion means Wednesdayites lose their second-longest away trip of the season, with the journey from Sheffield to St Marys stretching a massive 412-mile round trip.