Sheffield Wednesday defender, Yisa Alao, admits that he didn’t expect to get as many minutes against Grimsby Town as he did - but enjoyed the experience.

Alao has been in the mix around the first team of late, a remarkable achievement considering the fact that he’s still only 16-years-old, and was once again named on the bench on Tuesday evening as the Owls went into battle against the Mariners.

The academy product will have been hoping to get out on the field at some point, but got a bit more than he bargained for after an unfortunate injury to Reece Johnson meant that he was thrown in with 37 minutes on the clock against some experienced League Two attackers.

Alao did himself proud, though, and earned rave reviews for his performance despite the 1-0 defeat, putting in a strong showing down the left-hand side as his side went in search of a second half equaliser. He says the last few weeks have been ‘what you dream of’.

Yisa Alao’s strong showing

“It was unexpected, I didn’t think I would come on but you’ve got to be ready,” he said, speaking to the club’s website. “It was a difficult one to come into as a young lad but I think the older players get around you, and the manager especially helps you confidence-wise to come on and play without fear. I thought we battled hard but it was just one of those games.

“It’s been a great run, all the young lads have stuck together and we’ve battled hard against some tough opponents, we’ve stuck together and got results but tonight we just fell short... It’s been a great experience, it’s what you dream of really. It’s brilliant to be around the first team and they’re really good at nurturing you as a young player. It’s been really good for my development.”

It remains to be seen now when the talented teenager will get his next shot at first team football, with the League Cup now a memory and the FA Cup a few months away still. But even if that’s the last senior game he plays for a while, Yisa Alao is now definitely a player that Wednesdayites are keeping a very close eye on.

