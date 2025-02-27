Danny Röhl was reluctant to go into too much detail over fresh availability issues facing Sheffield Wednesday heading into Friday evening’s clash with Sunderland - but did hint at further issues in his backline.

The Wednesday boss, speaking a little over 24 hours before the Black Cats’ visit to Hillsborough, described a ‘tough week’ in terms of setbacks and told reporters that while he did not wish to discuss the names of those affected, they would likely see an impact to the matchday squad named ahead of kick-off at Hillsborough.

Röhl did admit Michael Smith was an illness concern and that new signing attacker Ibi Cissoko had too been suffering from illness but had rejoined training on Thursday. Discussing Wednesday’s light numbers in defence, the German coach hinted at a further possible absence in defence.

“It is not so often you have three centre-backs injured,” he said. “In this case, this situation, you can never prepare in your squad... Hopefully then Akin comes back after the international break and we have more options. You see who is now injured; Dom, Akin, Dish. Maybe one more question mark for tomorrow. This is not what you can compare. I am convinced you cannot compare to have three top centre-backs out.”

There is positive news on the Wednesday injury front - and indeed in defence. Further to updates last week, it seems long-term absentees Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo have continued their recoveries, with Iorfa even a possible inclusion on the bench for the Sunderland clash and Famewo having rejoined training with the team this week. Röhl confirmed none of the newer availability concerns were long-term.

“We have some positive things but also some tough things where we have to make decisions,” he said. “On the positive side Dom is closer, Akin looks good and he trained his first session with the team. It is nice to see him on the pitch and him going into the duels. If you ask me about 90 minutes but there is still a way to go, if you ask me about 15 or 20 minutes then it looks positive.”

Sunderland have injury issues of their own, with key man midfielder Enzo Le Fee ruled out for several weeks alongside defender Dan Ballard.