Xisco details area tired Sheffield Wednesday ‘must improve’ after Real Murcia run-out

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco left their latest pre-season friendly satisfied at the intensity shown by his players off the ball - but highlighted the need for improvements in attack despite the context of a gruelling training camp in Spain.

The Owls battled through a goalless draw with Spanish second tier side Real Murcia at the Pinatar Arena near Murcia in a clash that saw Tyreeq Bakinson and Adam Alimi-Adetoro come closest to winning it in the second half.

Wednesday’s tight-knit squad has been put through its paces and then some in recent days, with Xisco and his staff having laid on double sessions each day since their arrival over the weekend in a programme designed to front-load their fitness work ahead of what looks likely to be another whirlwind season.

Doubled-up with soaring temperatures ranging to 36c, a carousel of substitutes were made, with only a handful of players playing more than 45 minutes apiece.

Xisco had spoken before the match about the result and performance not being as important as the bigger picture of fitness and technical work. For the most part, Wednesday kept Murcia at arm’s length though the Spanish side did have the better of the chances in the first half.

Tyreeq Bakinson and youngsters Pierce Charles and Sean Fusire were among the players to show glimpses of quality.

“The players are very tired,” Xisco said. “They trained yesterday morning and afternoon, they also trained this morning, so I know they are very tired. But now is the moment to re-charge the batteries.

“We want to play full power, that’s important in the game. We played very well, there were positive things - we were very aggressive, some very good tackles. They were a narrow team who worked together.”

Beyond those that fell to Bakinson and Alimi-Adetoro, Dominic Iorfa had a couple of half-chances from Josh Windass corners and Lee Gregory took on a couple of shots on target.

Xisco has promised to play an attacking brand of football during his time at Hillsborough - in keeping with the style he has employed at previous clubs - and wants to see strides made in terms of their killer quality as the camp continues.

“We need to improve the last third,” he said. “ It’s very important we improve the last third, but I know the people are tired. Sometimes it is entirely different.

“We know if we gave rest yesterday and more rest today, we would have better things happening in attack.

“I am really happy with the guys. They gave everything and the intensity of the game was very good.”