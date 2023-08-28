Xisco welcomes the heat to ease pressure on his Sheffield Wednesday players

Xisco will not entertain any criticism of his Sheffield Wednesday players despite their sluggish start to the season, demanding he balances any fault-finding on his own shoulders.

Missed opportunities in the final third and poor defending cost Wednesday in their injury time defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday, their fourth loss in four league matches this season.

Asked on individual errors in what are the early stages of his time at S6, Xisco stopped the question short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Always it is my fault,” he told The Star. “This is the thing. Always it is my fault, I have responsibility for the team.

“Always it is my fault, my players never have the responsibility in the bad moments. For sure, it is my fault.

“I need to refresh my mind always to try to give good things for them and to try to help with their individual actions. When we have a mistake, we must give answers for individual things and collective things.

“Sometimes we lose because of individual actions. This is normal. It is the players playing, not me. But I take responsibility for the situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xisco expressed anguish for a second one-goal defeat on the bounce in which his side had positive moments. It is the second time in those four matches that an injury time concession cost them their first point of the campaign.

He reiterated the hard work his side are putting in on the training ground and suggested he felt their luck would turn.

“I am very, very sad for my players because I know every day how they are working,” said the Wednesday boss. “Every day we try to change the situation and for some stupid things we lose the points.

“I know how they are working. I know how the give every day and the passion they have to try and improve and change the situation.