Xisco questioned on Sheffield Wednesday exile after Owl spotted overseas

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, wouldn’t be drawn on commenting on the location of exiled Owl, Marvin Johnson.

The former Middlesbrough man has been left out of the Wednesday side completely this season and isn’t even part of the registered squad for the 2023/24 campaign – at no point has his manager explained why.

This week videos of him training alone, in his Owls kit, were posted on Instagram, and it led to more questions from the fanbase about his situation at the club just three months after he penned a contract extension at Hillsborough.

Xisco seems to be in the dark, though, insisting that he’s unaware of the 32-year-old’s whereabouts.

When asked about the videos of Johnson, and whether he’d been asked to stop training with the Owls, he simply said, “I don’t know anything about whether he’s in Dubai or not.”

Wednesday have one spot left in their 25-man squad, but as much as some fans may want to think otherwise it would appear that there’s no chance of a Xisco u-turn on one of last season’s biggest creators.