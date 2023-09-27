Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco refused to be drawn on conversaitions he has had with owner Dejphon Chansiri in the days after their 3-0 defeat at Swansea City.

The result left them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and bearing the statistic of being the only side in the division yet to record a win.

The Owls will look to record that win in a televised match against Sunderland at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

The Spaniard spoke with short answers when asked whether he had spoken to Chansiri over the last few days, responding to a query over whether he has spoken to him in the last few days with: “I speak with the chairman every week.”

He went on to make clear he would not disclose the content of recent discussions, saying only: “What I spoke with the chairman is for the chairman and for me.”

Xisco was the subject of chants from the away end at Swansea, with some supporters making clear they would like to see a change in the Hillsborough hotseat.

Club captain Barry Bannan spoke earlier in the day to defend his manager and sought to place responsibility on Wednesday’s players to kickstart a torrid start to their return to the Championship.

Pressed on whether he believes Chansiri will ‘remain calm’ in the current situation, he said: “Of course.

“I believe in this situation and I believe in the team. It’s important what I tell you.

“I know how they are working and I only have one thing in my mind. I try to give good things for Friday and to get the first win.

“We try to create a good atmosphere with the team and our fans. This what I try. We have had difficult moments and we need our fans with that.