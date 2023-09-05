Marvin Johnson finds himself in a state of limbo at Sheffield Wednesday after the collapse of deadline day negotiations that would have seen him sign for Derby County.

Johnson remains a Wednesday player despite having not made a competitive matchday squad under new manager Xisco - and faces the prospect of months on the sidelines as the Owls go about selecting 25 names for their EFL-registered squad list.

There are a few ways the Owls could go about selecting that list but with 27 senior squad members on the books at S6 - Djeidi Gassama and Pierce Charles do not count towards the number as they will be included on the club’s ‘Under-21’ list - difficult decisions will have to be made.

Ciaran Brennan is one player likely to miss out, leaving Johnson as the only other player not to have played a senior minute this season.

With talk of the possibility of Wednesday signing a free agent, the decision could even in theory be made to leave an extra spot free. Players not registered with other clubs can be registered beyond the deadline.

Clubs must submit their 25-man squad lists to the EFL on Wednesday, with publication of said lists circulated the following week.

The Star was told a breakdown in the finer terms of Johnson’s proposed loan switch to League One Derby had seen the deal spiked in the final hours of the transfer window.

Asked for clarity on what had happened after Saturday’s draw at Elland Road, Xisco admitted he was unclear on the finer details.

He told The Star: “The situation with him was (dealt with) by Luke [Dowling]. He did the talking in some situations. I do not know exactly what the situation is right now.”

Asked whether Johnson is likely to miss out on the squad, the Spaniard was equally coy.

“They know what I am thinking, they know what I have said to them,” he said.

“After Wednesday we will see what happens.”