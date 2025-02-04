Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Muñoz has spoken for the first time about his ill-fated spell with the Owls.

The Spaniard left the club with a hugely unenviable record in October 2023, with Danny Röhl taking his place. The Owls failed to win in 90 minutes in any of his 10 league matches and two Carabao Cup outings in charge, leaving Röhl and the squad with the task of completing a historic survival mission completed on the final day of the season.

Xisco took over the role from Darren Moore in the wake of Wednesday’s dramatic promotion from League One and was at the heart of a turbulent few months in which a great deal of their work in the transfer window had to be done towards the end of the summer. The likes of Djeidi Gassama, Di’Shon Bernard, Pol Valentin and Anthony Musaba were all brought and have proved a success.

Speaking to Spanish outlet BeSoccer in a wide-ranging interview, Xisco touched on his record at Wednesday and on his recruitment record.

“It was a completely different project to what we had had before,” he said. “I think I made some mistakes as a manager there, perhaps signing players who were too young for what we really needed. They are now top players in the division, but at that time they still needed to take a step further.

“For example, [Djeidi] Gassama, an 18-year-old player at the time, is now at a very high level. We looked for young players with potential, but financially we couldn't afford everything we wanted. Also, the project came late, with signings being closed at the last minute.

“It was a very demanding situation, with a totally different system to the previous one. Adapting takes time and, when you arrive at a club, you need time to learn and make the players assimilate the concepts.”

He has since managed in Slovakia with DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda, a role he left in November 2024 after reasonable success. A Championship promotion winner with Watford, Xisco remains out of a job but has signalled his intention to return to management when the right opportunity arises.