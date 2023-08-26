Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco is under no illusions that his side must put on a more effective attacking display at Cardiff City this afternoon, having registered a total of just five shots on target in their three league matches this season.

The Owls were more competant on the ball in last weekend’s defeat at home to Preston North End - registering 53% possession against previous efforts of just 20% against Southampton and 27% at Hull - though their xG output of just 0.15 was their lowest since a 0-0 draw with Stoke City in November 2020.

Things are moving forward though, Xisco insists, after a promising week on the training ground inspired him to predict a win this afternoon in South Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His side must throw more caution to the wind in terms of ploughing players into attacking positions and show more adventure going forward.

“One of the problems we had against Preston is that we arrived with less people into the box. We tried to keep the balance of the situation,” he said.

“The players have had a very good week of work. They understand better every day which I think is better for them.

“We need to continue to keep the ball, we need to continue the understanding our moving on the ball, to attack with more players and create more dangerous situations in offence. This is the balance of what we need. Every day we are closer.

“This is what we will try to give, to create more chances and better situations in attack and more control in the last third.